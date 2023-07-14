India’s office sector sees institutional investments worth $1.8 bn in Apr-Jun: Report

During the first half of 2023, foreign investments in office assets amounted to $1.9 billion, accounting for 71% of the total investments in the sector. Global investors continue to view the Indian office sector favorably, demonstrating an increased appetite for high-quality income-yielding Grade A office assets. While many prominent office projects are already funded by top institutional investors, the healthy supply pipeline of over 150 million square feet across the top six cities offers new investment opportunities in the next three years. Investors are forming large Joint Venture (JV) platforms to deploy funds and tap into these emerging office projects.

