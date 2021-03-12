OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's oil demand falls second month in a row

Record high fuel prices dragged India's fuel consumption for the second month in a row in February to its lowest since September, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Petroleum product consumption fell 4.9% to 17.21 million tonnes in February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Punjab declares preparatory leaves in schools for all classes

Covid-19: Punjab declares preparatory leaves in schools for all classes

1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
A private health worker wearing PPE takes a swab sample for COVID 19 test

Kerala reports 1,780 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Ind-Ra revises outlook of auto sector to improving for FY22 from negative

1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
Pm Modi and US president Joe Biden at the first virtual 'Quad' Leaders' Summit

'Quad' has come of age, will be key pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

2 min read . 07:25 PM IST

Fuel prices across the country rose to reach 100 per litre in a few geographies as crude oil prices recovered from their lows last year.

Rising crude prices will add pressure on an economy that’s heavily dependent on imports and has just exited a deep recession.

Presently however, state-owned fuel retailers have put on hold any further price increases in the wake of the assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Consumption of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, fell 8.5% to 6.55 million tonnes while petrol consumption was down 6.5% to 2.4 million tonnes. Petrol consumption was down 6.5% to 2.4 million tonnes.

Cooking gas LPG sales were up 7.6%. While sale of bitumen - used for making roads - was down 11%, that of Naphtha remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Platts Analytics in a report said that India's domestic consumption of transportation fuels is expected to grow robustly between April 2021 and March 2022, as focus on the country's economic expansion returns to center stage, after covid-19 fears ease.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"India's oil demand is expected to grow by 480,000 barrels per day in 2021 after a sharp contraction last year, with gasoil to account for close to half the growth as the economy rebounds," JY Lim, oil markets adviser at S&P Global Platts Analytics said.

The firm also noted in its earlier reports that a $35 billion package announced by the government last November to stimulate the economy -- by boosting jobs, consumer demand, manufacturing, agriculture and exports hit by the pandemic -- should see the country's oil demand poised for a recovery as its economy picks up.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Nitish Mittersain, founder and managing director of Nazara Technologies.

India's first gaming firm Nazara Technologies' IPO to open next week

2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

India's oil demand falls 5% in February

2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout