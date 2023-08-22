Falling oil import bill gives OMCs headroom to cut prices

Global crude prices have eased from the multi-year-highs reached in the first half of last year as supply concerns somewhat eased and demand weakened owing to a projected global slowdown.

NEW DELHI :India’s oil import bill declined 35.3% during the first four months of FY24 due to easing crude oil prices over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refiners imported 79.4 million metric tonnes of crude oil for $41.6 billion during April-July, compared to 81.3 MMT for $64.3 billion in the same period of last fiscal, according to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

This fall in import expense for the refineries and oil marketing companies (OMC) comes in the backdrop of around 30% fall in international crude oil prices. The Brent crude in July averaged at $80.05 per barrel, compared to $112.70 a barrel in July last year. In June this year, Brent was at $74.70 per barrel. The Indian crude basket price in July averaged at $80.37 per barrel, down from $105.49 during July 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This fall in the import bill will likely see oil marketing companies, which operate most of the refineries in the country, increase their refining and marketing margins—and profits too —as retail fuel prices have remained unchanged since May last year.In the first quarter of FY24, OMCs, which are public sector companies, reported healthy profits. Among them, Indian Oil Corporation reported net profit of ₹14,735 crore for April-June compared to a net loss of ₹883 crore in the same period last year. The other OMCs, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), reported net profits of ₹ 10,644 crore and ₹6,765.5 crore, respectively.

Indian refiners have been buying discounted Russian oil for most part of the past one-and-a-half year since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, allowing them to record a significant jump in refining margins, while petrol and diesel prices have largely remained the same since May last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY23, the gross refining margin (GRM) of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL was $19.52, $20.24 and $12.09 per barrel, respectively, compared to $11.25, $9.09 and $7.19.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri recently said there is a possibility OMCs may cut petrol and diesel prices post their robust earnings for the April-June quarter. “They have made good earnings, and if international prices don’t go through the roof and remain stable, it’s always a possibility."