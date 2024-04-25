India's oil imports from Russia drops 19% in February, Saudi Arabia 2nd largest supplier
The month-on-month decline in imports from Russia comes amid lower discounts offered by Russia. Russia has been the largest source of crude for India since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked western sanctions, prompting it offer deep discounts.
New Delhi: Russia continued to remain the largest supplier of crude oil to India in February with $3.61 billion worth of supplies, although with a 19% drop from the previous month.
