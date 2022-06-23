India's oil imports from Russia jumps 50 times; accounts for 10% of all import.

On May 4, in a press statement, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said India's India’s energy needs are enormous with daily consumption of around 5 million barrels and a refining capacity of 250 MMTPA. For energy security and to fulfill its objective of providing energy justice to each of its citizens, Indian Energy companies buy from all major oil producers in the World. On average, India has the unique distinction of servicing 60 million visitors at its petrol pumps every single day. Despite challenging times, it is important for the Government to ensure access to affordable energy for our citizens.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}