NEW DELHI : India’s domestic oil production continued to falter in June with the crude oil production down 1.79% as compared with the corresponding period last year.

However, according to the monthly production report released by ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was an 19.52% uptick in gas production in June.

India’s domestic energy production has been low. In what doesn’t bode well for the country’s energy security, India’s crude and oil and gas production fell by 5.22% and 8.06%, respectively, in the last financial year.

“Crude oil production during June 2021 was 2,481.66 TMT (thousand metric tonnes), which is 2.26% lower than target for the month and 1.79% lower when compared with production of June 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-June 2021 was 7,412.87 TMT, which is 2.24% and 3.42% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively," the report said.

This production dip also comes at a time of transportation fuel prices being at an all-time high.

“Natural gas production during June 2021 was 2,777.43 MMSCM (million metric standard cubic metres), which is 19.52% higher when compared with production of June 2020 but 5.26% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-June 2021 was 8,168.56 MMSCM, which is 20.39% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 3.52% lower when compared with target for the period," the report added.

India's natural gas production is expected to increase. Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP have been developing three deep-water gas developments in its KG D6 block, off the Andhra Pradesh coast which together are expected to produce around 1 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas by 2023. Also, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has started gas production from its KG-DWN-98/2 field.

