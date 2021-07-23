India’s oil production dips in June, gas production up

“Crude oil production during June 2021 was 2,481.66 TMT (thousand metric tonnes), which is 2.26% lower than target for the month and 1.79% lower when compared with production of June 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-June 2021 was 7,412.87 TMT, which is 2.24% and 3.42% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively," the report said.