India’s oil woes scare off most ETF traders since pandemic

Money managers are rushing out of the largest U.S.-based exchange-traded fund that buys Indian equities at the fastest pace since the pandemic began as a surge in oil prices dampens the outlook for the crude-importer economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The $5.2 billion iShares MSCI India (INDA) has seen withdrawals of $344 million since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which sent oil prices soaring beyond the $100-per-barrel mark. That's the biggest outflow in a two-week period since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago.

"India is an oil importer, which is relatively different from other emerging markets that benefit from higher oil prices," said Amit Anand, co-founder of Nifty India Financials ETF. "Crude oil at current prices is going to be a headwind for growth as the government reallocates funds to buy oil."

The terms-of-trade shock for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, make the nation’s stocks the most vulnerable in a stagflationary environment, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Caesar Maasry. Instead, investors should look in Brazil, the Middle East and North African equities to find opportunities, he wrote in a report last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party victory in India's most populous state last week helped the MSCI India gauge tracked by the ETF to pare some losses, but it's still down about 12% in dollar terms since reaching a record in mid-January as commodity traders see tighter supply of crude with the war carrying on.

