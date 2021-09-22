India's oldest mosque basks in past glory after renovation; set for reopening

Noushad said they focused more on conserving the existing portions of the old structure and recreate its appearance in the past based on the old photographs. "We demolished the additional concrete structure added to the main building in 1974. We recreated the old structure of the mosque with a tile roof as seen in the old photographs," he said. Luckily, several portions of the basic structure were found retained as such, he said, adding that such portions had been renovated and conserved. Besides the MHP's conservation effort, a multi-crore construction project is also underway at the masjid under the aegis of the mosque management.