The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1270 today up from 961 on Thursday in India showing a rise of more than 32% . The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 23 states in the country. Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 450 cases, followed by Delhi with 320 cases. Gujarat has 97 cases, while Kerala and Rajhasthan have reported 109 and 69 cases respectively are among the states with over 50 cases of the highly contagious variant.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, the state health department said in a release. With this, the tally of these cases in the state rose to 450.

Of the 198 Omicron cases reported by the National Institute of Virology(NIV) during the day, only 30 have recent international travel history, the release said.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Telengana 62

Karnataka 34

Tamil Nadu 46

Haryana 14

West Bengal 11

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 14

Andhra Pradesh 16

Uttarakhand 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2

Uttar Pradesh 2

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

Punjab 1

Meanwhile, India saw 16,764 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 16,156 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on October 27.

The active cases have increased to 91,361 comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 8,959 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

