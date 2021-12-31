India’s Omicron cases rise 30% in a day. These five states have maximum cases

The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1270 today up from 961 on Thursday in India showing a rise of more than 32% . The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 23 states in the country. Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 450 cases, followed by Delhi with 320 cases. Gujarat has 97 cases, while Kerala and Rajhasthan have reported 109 and 69 cases respectively are among the states with over 50 cases of the highly contagious variant.

