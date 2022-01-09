The Omicron caseload in India has urged to 3,623 on Sunday of which 1,409 Covid patients have been discharged. In the country, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state from the Omicron variant of coronavirus with a caseload of 1,009. The state on Saturday reported 133 new cases of Omicron. Of 133 new cases, reports of 130 infections were received from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, while three reports were received from labs in Gujarat. As many as 439 Omicron-infected patients have been discharged to date.