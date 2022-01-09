Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's Omicron cases surge to 3,623; Maharashtra tally crosses 1,000

India's Omicron cases surge to 3,623; Maharashtra tally crosses 1,000

Omicron cases in India rise up on Sunday.
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra is the worst-affected state from the Omicron variant of coronavirus with a caseload of 1,009
  • The next five worst-affected states/UTs are Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), and Gujarat (204)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Omicron caseload in India has urged to 3,623 on Sunday of which 1,409 Covid patients have been discharged. In the country, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state from the Omicron variant of coronavirus with a caseload of 1,009. The state on Saturday reported 133 new cases of Omicron. Of 133 new cases, reports of 130 infections were received from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, while three reports were received from labs in Gujarat. As many as 439 Omicron-infected patients have been discharged to date.

The Omicron caseload in India has urged to 3,623 on Sunday of which 1,409 Covid patients have been discharged. In the country, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state from the Omicron variant of coronavirus with a caseload of 1,009. The state on Saturday reported 133 new cases of Omicron. Of 133 new cases, reports of 130 infections were received from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, while three reports were received from labs in Gujarat. As many as 439 Omicron-infected patients have been discharged to date.

The next five worst-affected states/UTs are Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), and Gujarat (204).

The next five worst-affected states/UTs are Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), and Gujarat (204).

A total of 27 state sand union territories have reported Omicron cases in the country except for Sikkim as per the Centre's data. Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's daily positivity rate has risen to 10.21%. India's active Covid-19 cases have surged to 5,90,611.

A total of 27 state sand union territories have reported Omicron cases in the country except for Sikkim as per the Centre's data. Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's daily positivity rate has risen to 10.21%. India's active Covid-19 cases have surged to 5,90,611.

India's Omicron tally state-wise

India's Omicron tally state-wise

  • Maharashtra- 1,009
  • Delhi- 513
  • Karnataka- 441
  • Rajasthan- 373
  • Kerala- 333
  • Gujarat- 204
  • Tamil Nadu- 185
  • Haryana- 123
  • Telangana- 123
  • Uttar Pradesh- 113
  • Odisha- 60
  • Andhra Pradesh- 28
  • Punjab- 27
  • West Bengal- 27
  • Goa- 19
  • Assam- 9
  • Madhya Pradesh- 9
  • Uttarakhand- 8
  • Meghalaya- 4
  • Andama and Nicobar Islands- 3
  • Chandigarh- 3
  • Jammu & Kashmir- 3
  • Puducherry- 2
  • Chattisgarh- 1
  • Himachal Pradesh- 1
  • Ladakh- 1
  • Manipur- 1

  • Maharashtra- 1,009
  • Delhi- 513
  • Karnataka- 441
  • Rajasthan- 373
  • Kerala- 333
  • Gujarat- 204
  • Tamil Nadu- 185
  • Haryana- 123
  • Telangana- 123
  • Uttar Pradesh- 113
  • Odisha- 60
  • Andhra Pradesh- 28
  • Punjab- 27
  • West Bengal- 27
  • Goa- 19
  • Assam- 9
  • Madhya Pradesh- 9
  • Uttarakhand- 8
  • Meghalaya- 4
  • Andama and Nicobar Islands- 3
  • Chandigarh- 3
  • Jammu & Kashmir- 3
  • Puducherry- 2
  • Chattisgarh- 1
  • Himachal Pradesh- 1
  • Ladakh- 1
  • Manipur- 1

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!