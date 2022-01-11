India's Omicron cases surge to 4461, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi worst hit

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India added 428 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, taking the overall caseload to 4,461, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Of which 1,711 patients have been recovered or discharged. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350 and Uttar Pradesh 275. Maharashtra reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising its count to 1,247. Kerala also reported 17 fresh cases of Omicron taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of Covid-19 to 345. Haryana added 26 fresh cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus yesterday.

On the other hand, Gujarat registered 28 new cases of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Odisha's Omicron tally breached 100-mark after the state detected 28 new cases on Monday. Overall, the state has reported 103 cases of Omicron variant, so far.

India's Omicron tally state-wise

Maharashtra- 1,247

Rajasthan- 645

Delhi- 546

Karnataka- 479

Kerala- 350

Uttar Pradesh- 275

Gujarat- 236

Tamil Nadu- 185

Haryana- 123

Telangana- 123

Odisha- 74

Andhra Pradesh- 28

Punjab- 27

West Bengal- 27

Goa- 21

Madhya Pradesh- 10

Assam- 9

Uttarakhand- 8

Meghalaya- 5

Jammu & Kashmir- 4

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 3

Chandigarh- 3

Puducherry- 2

Chhattisgarh- 1

Himachal Pradesh- 1

Ladakh- 1

Manipur- 1

