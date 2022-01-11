India's Omicron cases surge to 4461, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi worst hit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350 and Uttar Pradesh 275
India added 428 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, taking the overall caseload to 4,461, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Of which 1,711 patients have been recovered or discharged. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350 and Uttar Pradesh 275. Maharashtra reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising its count to 1,247. Kerala also reported 17 fresh cases of Omicron taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of Covid-19 to 345. Haryana added 26 fresh cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus yesterday.
On the other hand, Gujarat registered 28 new cases of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Odisha's Omicron tally breached 100-mark after the state detected 28 new cases on Monday. Overall, the state has reported 103 cases of Omicron variant, so far.
