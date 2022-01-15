The Union Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 6,041 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in India so far.

The updated report further informed that India has reported 2,68,833 fresh Covid cases which is 4,631 more than yesterday, and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far the active cases are at 14,17,820, with the daily positivity rate at 16.66%

Additionally, the country recorded 402 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,752. The Union Health Ministry notified that over 1,56,02,51,117 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far.

With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752. The case fatality rate was 1.32 per cent.

A total of 6,041 Omicron cases have been detected so far, an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was 16.66 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84 per cent.

Active cases have increased to 14,17,820, the highest in around 223 days, and comprise 3.85 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

In a day, the active caseload in the country has increased by 1,45,747. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has increased to 3,49,47,390.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 156.02 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

