The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that there has been a 0.79% increase in Omicron cases since yesterday, taking the tally up to 8,961.

Additionally, India logged 2,82,970 Covid cases, which is 44,889 more than yesterday. The Covid-led deaths climbed up to 441.

There have been 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours and active cases of 18,31,000, along with daily positivity rate at 15.13%, as per the updated data.

Meanwhile, until yesterday there had been an 8.31% increase in Omicron cases since Monday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.

The active cases comprise 4.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.09 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 80,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.92 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,53,94,882, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 158.04 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 310 new fatalities include 72 from Kerala and 33 from West Bengal. A total of 4,86,761 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,832 from Maharashtra, 50,904 from Kerala, 38,445 from Karnataka, 37,009 from Tamil Nadu,25,387 from Delhi, 22,972 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,121 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.