With 30 new Omicron cases being logged on Saturday, the overall tally for the new variant reached 143 in India . Omicron cases today were reported from Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. This is the highest single-day rise for the Omicron variant in the country. On Friday, as many as 24 cases were reported.

Here is all that you need to know:

Telangana:

The number of Omicron cases in Telangana rose to 20 with 12 more people testing positive for the new coronavirus variant on Saturday.

Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared "at risk" by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations, a state health department bulletin said. Maharashtra:

As many as 8 more Omicron cases were detected from Maharashtra today, which have taken the state’s tally to 48.

Four Omicron cases were reported from Mumbai, three from Satara and one case from Pune, the health department said.

In Mumbai, three patients were residents of Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, while one was a resident of the city. Karnataka:

Six new Omicron cases were reported from Karnataka pushing the state's tally to 14.

5 cases were found in educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada and another was an UK returnee.

"Two cluster outbreaks of COVID have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today: Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron). Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron). A traveller from UK has also tested positive for Omicron," Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet. Kerala:

With 4 new cases, Kerala's tally of Omicron cases rose to 11. Four fresh infections were detected from Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and from the Thrissur district

"The 17-year-old patient in Thiruvananthapuram came from the UK while the 44-year-old reached the state from Tunisia in a chartered flight. The patient in Malappuram came from Tanzania while the Thrissur native came from Kenya," state health minister Veena George said in a release. (With inputs from agencies)

