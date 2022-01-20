India's Omicron tally reaches close to 10,000 amid Covid spread

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While India logged 317,532 new coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 38,218,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, as per health ministry data
The Union Health Ministry data said that 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant cases have been reported in the country on Thursday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
