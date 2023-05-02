‘Omicron infected nearly all Indians’1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:22 PM IST
During the current surge of the pandemic, the peak of cases rose to 13,000 per day, which has declined to 3,325 cases now. The daily positivity rate has also declined to 2.29% from 10%.
New Delhi: Nearly all Indians have been infected with the Omicron variant xbb.1.16 at some point, said Dr N.K. Arora, chief of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI), as covid cases declined to 3,325 per day.
