'Omicron infected nearly all Indians'
New Delhi: Nearly all Indians have been infected with the Omicron variant xbb.1.16 at some point, said Dr N.K. Arora, chief of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI), as covid cases declined to 3,325 per day.

Cases will decline drastically in the coming days to 100-200 per day, he said, adding that there will be no surge in the next 5-6 months, provided a newer variant does not appear.

During the current surge of the pandemic, the peak of cases rose to 13,000 per day, which has declined to 3,325 cases now. The daily positivity rate has also declined to 2.29% from 10%.

In the last 24 hours, India reported around 10 covid related deaths.

“As of now, almost the entire population has been infected with xbb.1.16. People have developed natural immunity against the disease. The cases will decline further in the coming days and reach around 100-200 cases per day. There is no likely surge in 5-6 months," said Arora.

“We must keep monitoring the covid trend and track if there is a new virus circulating," he said.

The trajectory of covid cases is falling gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 1,094 active cases so far, Kerala 10,122, Maharashtra 3,932, Gujarat 1,093 cases, Delhi has recorded 2709 cases, Tamil Nadu has 2498, Haryana 3,351, Chhattisgarh 2,239, Rajasthan 2,368, Uttar Pradesh 2,776 and West Bengal 2,192 cases.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry has advised state governments to speed up the pace of booster doses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
