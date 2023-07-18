Bessemer sees $200 bn market in online B2B marketplaces in India2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Rising internet reach, growth of digital infrastructure, favourable regulatory policies and a conducive cross-border environment are likely to aid the growth in India’s B2B online marketplaces.
New Delhi: India’s online B2B marketplaces could grow to become a $200 billion market opportunity by 2030, venture capital and private equity firm Bessemer Venture Partners said in a report released Tuesday.
