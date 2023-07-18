Bessemer sees $200 bn market in online B2B marketplaces in India

“As India’s $3.75 trillion economy grows to $6 trillion within the next decade, we anticipate a significant portion of this growth will be driven by the digital economy, which we estimate will grow from its current $100 billion to $1 trillion. While most of the first $100 billion of India’s digital economy has come from consumer digitization, we believe a large portion of the digital economy’s next 10X will come from business digitization and online transactions, or what we broadly call business-to-business (B2B) online marketplaces," it said in its report.