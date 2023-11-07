India's online gaming industry gains with increased user spending
Summary
- An industry report by Google and venture capital firm Lumikai, released on 2 November, pegged the annual average revenue per user (ARPU) for India’s gaming industry to reach ₹1,600 by FY23-end
NEW DELHI : After years of stagnation, e-sports and video game firms in India have begun generating in-game and advertisement revenues, thanks to India-specific in-game items, a stronger competitive gaming scene, and widespread use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a convenient last-mile payment method.