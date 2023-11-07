India's online gaming industry gains with increased user spending

Akshat Rathee, the co-founder and executive director of Nazara subsidiary, Nodwin Gaming, said the uptick in monetization is happening due to an increasing number of gamers paying more for hobbyist titles. “Two years ago, India had a base of around 400 million ‘gamers’ who would contribute ₹1 in revenue, driven by ads. Today, there is a correlation to users paying for streaming services, driving nearly 150 million users out of the gamer base to pay around ₹25-30 per user for casual games, which are often labelled as ‘time pass’. It is this user base that is gradually converting to those paying ₹600 every two months for an in-game Battle Pass on titles such as BGMI. It is this that is fuelling a hockey-stick curve of growth in monetization for gaming in India, which will drive up monetization of in-game items exponentially in the next one to three years," Rathee said.

