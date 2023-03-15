India’s opaque purchases of Russian oil emerge as sanctions test

India’s opaque purchases of Russian oil emerge as sanctions test6 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:08 AM IST
India’s consumption of Russian crude was minimal and sporadic before President Vladimir Putin’s forces attacked Ukraine, but it has soared since, becoming a key tool for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to fight energy inflation
En route to New Delhi this month, US officials proclaimed themselves satisfied that India is buying Russian oil below G-7 price caps designed to undercut Moscow’s war in Ukraine without disrupting global energy flows.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×