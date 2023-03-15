Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a matter of great pride that two cinemas from southern India- 'RRR' and 'Elephant Whisperers'- have won the award at Oscars. He went on to state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party should not jump to claim credit for the Oscars.

Oscar winning 'RRR' and The Elephant Whisperes' are India's contributions to the world. We request Modi ji not to take the credit for their win," Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said in Parliament.

Kharge's remarks came as union minister Piyush Goyal, in the Rajya Sabha, flagged the fact that the 'RRR' scriptwriter -V Vijayendra Prasad - had been nominated to Parliament by the Modi government. His remark was met with criticism from opposition MPs.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha MPs congratulated the makers of "Naatu Naatu" and "The Elephant Whisperers" for their Oscars wins. "The 95th Academy Awards was a moment of glory for us," Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said. "The wins for 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'RRR' mark a new recognition of the full spectrum of cinema that India produces."

On Monday, India celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team for 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for their Oscars win.

"The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour," said PM Modi.

On The Elephant Whisperers, he said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars."

Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers'' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. While, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' has won the Oscar for Original Song.