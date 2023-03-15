India's Oscar wins: ‘Request Modi ji not to take credit …’, says Kharge

Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a matter of great pride that two cinemas from southern India- 'RRR' and 'Elephant Whisperers'- have won the award at Oscars. He went on to state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party should not jump to claim credit for the Oscars.

