India’s OTT industry loses up to 30% revenue to piracy

A lot of piracy takes places through apps that do not fall within Indian jurisdiction and are unavailable on Google Play Store, said Karan Bedi, chief executive officer, MX Player. It impacts even advertising video-on-demand (AVoD) platforms such as MX Player. The platform's content is available for free, but the firm stands to lose advertising revenue, which is determined on the basis of viewership. MX content is watched via illegitimate means by at least 15-20 million people on a regular basis leading to loss in ad revenue, Bedi said. One of their more popular shows Ashram would have managed at least 20% more viewership had it been watched legally on the service, he said.