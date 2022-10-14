India’s overall exports in Sept 2022 estimated to be $61.10 billion: Govt

India’s overall exports in September 2022 are estimated to be $61.10 billion, exhibiting a growth of 10.24 per cent over the same period last year, said government data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on 14 October.
While the overall imports in September 2022 are estimated to be $76.26 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over September 2021.
As compared to $33.81 billion in September 2021, the merchandise exports in September 2022 were $35.45 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 4.82 per cent, said the government data.
Also, the merchandise imports in September 2022 were $61.16 billion which is an increase of 8.66 per cent over imports of $56.29 billion in September 2021.
Between April-September 2022, the merchandise exports stood at $231.88 Billion as against $198.25 billion during the same period in 2021, registering a positive growth of 16.96 per cent.
While the merchandise imports were $380.34 Billion between April-September 2022 as against $274.50 billion in 2021, registering a positive growth of 38.55 per cent.
During April-September 2022, the non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports was $160.00 billion, a surge of 6.41 per cent over the same period in 2021.
The imports for these items were $223.99 billion in April-September 2022, and it recorded a positive growth of 35.18 per cent, as compared to $165.70 Billion in April-September 2021, the data said.
In the services trade, the balance in September 2022 is estimated at $10.56 billion, which is an increase of 16.94 per cent over September 2021 of $9.03 billion, the government release said.
