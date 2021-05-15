Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's overall positivity rate drops to 19.8%; Tamil Nadu Covid surge 'cause of concern': Govt

India's overall positivity rate drops to 19.8%; Tamil Nadu Covid surge 'cause of concern': Govt

Premium
Lav Aggarwal, Union Health Ministry
2 min read . 03:41 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity, says govt
  • Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, which are seeing a high number of daily cases, are also reporting a decline in active cases

The Union health ministry on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country, saying that the containment measures have brought down India's overall virus positivity rate to 19.8% from 21.9% last week.

The Union health ministry on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country, saying that the containment measures have brought down India's overall virus positivity rate to 19.8% from 21.9% last week.

In a routine press briefing, Lav Aggarwal, Union Health Ministry, said that Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a routine press briefing, Lav Aggarwal, Union Health Ministry, said that Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The ministry also said that 11 states have over 1 lakh active cases, 8 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases, and 17 have less than 50,000 cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh where a high number of cases are being reported, are also reporting a decline in active cases, Aggarwal, added.

However, he also said that Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 surge is a "cause of concern" where a rise in number of active cases has been reported in last one week.

The briefing comes hours later Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

During the meeting, officials briefed PM about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of 45+ population. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of vaccination.

The Prime Minister serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Centre should be carried out, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Delhi govt announces 1,051 crore for municipal corporations to pay salaries

1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
Premium

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh among 5 states/UTs reporting major drop in Covid case positivity: Govt

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
Premium

States should report covid-19 cases transparently: PM Modi

2 min read . 03:22 PM IST
Premium

West Bengal complete lockdown: Malls, restaurants to remain shut amid Covid surge. Full list of curbs

2 min read . 03:25 PM IST

The prime minister also stressed the fact that localised containment strategies are need of the hour, especially for states where test positivity rate in districts is high. PM instructed that testing needs to be scaled up, with use of RT-PCR and Rapid Tests, especially in areas with high test positivity rates.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!