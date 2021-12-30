India's overall R-value reaches 1.22; exceeds 2 in Delhi, Mumbai. What it means?

MUMBAI : Researchers alerted on Thursday that the `R-value' or reproduction number, that indicates how rapidly the coronavirus is spreading, has crossed two in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the data other major cities like Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata have also reported R-value of over 1.

The study was conducted by the researchers of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

The Reproduction number or R value refers to how many people an infected person infects on average.

It tells how 'efficiently' a virus is spreading.

An R value of less than 1 denotes that the disease is on decline. If R value is greater than 1, it means the number of infected people is increasing in each round, thereby it becomes the `epidemic phase'.

The government on Thursday also mentioned that India's R naught value, is 1.22. The Centre attributed this to the increasing number of cases.

Sitabhra Sinha, who led the study, said the R-value of Delhi stood at 2.54 between 23-29 December, while for Mumbai it was 2.01 between 23-28 December . Both these cities have seen an exponential rise in cases.

Pune and Bengaluru recorded R-value of 1.11. The R-value of Kolkata and Chennai was 1.13 and 1.26, respectively.

“Since mid-October, the R-value of all these cities was over 1. What is new was the sudden rise. The fact that Delhi and Mumbai crossed the R-value 2 is quite surprising," Sinha was quoted saying to PTI.

Delhi on Wednesday reported a massive jump in daily Covid-19 infections with 923 fresh cases, the highest since May 30 and an 86% spike from the day before.

The positivity rate in Delhi reached 1.29% after almost six months.

The national capital on 20 December had recorded 91 new Covid-19 cases, however, the figure climbed to 923 on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi thus jumped to 1.29% from 0.19% between 23 December and 29 December.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily addition since 8 May and an almost 82% spike from the day before.

On 20 December, only 283 cases had been reported in the financial capital, whereas on Tuesday it recorded 1,377 cases, and on Wednesday the figure went up to 2510.

