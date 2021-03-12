India's palm oil imports drop 27% in Feb: SEA

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

PTI

The overall import of vegetable oils during February was down by 25% at 8,38,607 tonnes, compared to 11,12,478 tonnes in the year-ago month. It consisted of 7,96,568 tonnes of edible oils and 42,039 tonnes of non-edible oils.