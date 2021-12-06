The rise in volume and value of payments transactions, including that of Real Time Gross Settlements (RTGS) and digital payments, in the last 12 months has outpaced the growth clocked in the last five years.

According to P. Vasudhevan, chief general manager, Payment and Settlement Systems, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the rate of growth of payments transactions has surged 53% in volume terms and 28% in value terms in the last 12 months.

Vasudhevan, who was speaking at the Digital Money Conference organized by the Payments Council of India (PCI), said the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the last five years was 42% in volume terms, which is a sign that the growth during the last 12 months has outpaced that in the last five years.

“Today, we process 21.79 crore payments transactions on a daily basis. It is heartening to recollect that in December last year the RTGS was made operational 24x7x365. Till date, many initiatives have been undertaken to capitalise on this," he said. “The payment systems like NACH, Bharat Bill Payment were enabled to settle on weekends. The number of settlements in a week has increased by 200, thereby bringing down the credit and settlement risks in the ecosystem," he added.

The payments industry in India has seen massive growth over the past year, especially on the back of growth in digital transactions. The government’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 421 crore transactions in October 2021 while 418 crore transactions were recorded in November. UPI payments had grown by 100% year-over-year in terms of value, reaching Rs. 7.7 lakh crore in October.

On 1 December, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrashekhar, told the Parliament that digital payments had grown from 3134 crore in FY2019 to 4683 crore till mid-November 2021. The country had recorded 4572 crore digital transactions in FY 2020 and the government expected the number to grow to 5554 crore in FY2021.

