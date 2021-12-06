India’s payments transaction volumes grew 53% in 12 months

“Today, we process 21.79 crore payments transactions on a daily basis. It is heartening to recollect that in December last year the RTGS was made operational 24x7x365. Till date, many initiatives have been undertaken to capitalise on this," he said. “The payment systems like NACH, Bharat Bill Payment were enabled to settle on weekends. The number of settlements in a week has increased by 200, thereby bringing down the credit and settlement risks in the ecosystem," he added.