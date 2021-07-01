India’s peak electricity demand hits fresh high of 191.24 GW on Wednesday

“The scheme is positive for all players across the power sector value chain. We believe this is a precursor to ‘perform or perish’ for inefficient discoms. It is implicit that discoms that are not able to reform and plug losses, will have to give way to privatisation (delicensing is proposed in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill), as states too don’t have the fiscal space to keep funding power sector losses," ICICI Securities Limited wrote in a report on Thursday.