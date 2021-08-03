NEW DELHI : In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all-time high of 200.57 gigawatts (GW) on 7 July, the Union power ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also, in a reaffirmation of India’s push for green energy sources, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on 27 July compared with the previously recorded high of 41.1 GW on 11 June.

This high peak power demand came against the backdrop of high temperatures and when a large part of the country was still awaiting monsoon showers last month. This assumes importance given that energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

“All India power-demand crossed 200 GW at 12:01 hrs today," the office of Union power and new renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh had said in a tweet on 7 July as was reported by Mint earlier.

The last recorded all-time high peak power demand of 197.06 GW was on 6 July, which was preceded by a high of 191.24 GW on 30 June. Before that, India recorded a high peak power demand of 189.64 GW on 31 January. This comes against the backdrop of India’s peak electricity demand falling during the second wave, which has revived now.

“The country witnessed highest-ever demand for power at 12:01 hours on 7th July 2021. This demand of 200,570 MW was 17.6 % higher than in July 2020 (on 2nd at 22 :21 hours). This was brought out in the system operations highlights for July 2021, put out by the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO)," the power ministry statement said.

Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption account for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24%.

“The report also states that average energy consumption per day recorded in July (4,049MU) was 10.6% higher than in July 2020 (3,662MU). The “Maximum All India Energy Met" also showed an all-time high. It was recorded at 4,508 MU on 7 July 2021, which was 14.7% higher than 3,931 MU on 28 July 2020," the statement added.

Given the increase in electricity demand, state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has also registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current financial year compared with the corresponding period last fiscal. India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with CIL being the largest coal miner. India’s electricity demand is on an upward growth trajectory after it had dipped during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has also been an uptick in solar and wind energy generation.

“Renewable Energy sector has also seen impressive gains. Average Solar Generation recorded in July 2021 (158MU/day) was 7.6% higher than in July 2020 (147MU/day). Average Wind Generation recorded in July 2021 (349MU/day) was 64.5% higher than in July 2020 (212MU/day)," the ministry s

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity by 2022.

