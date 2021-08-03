India’s peak power demand touched all time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July

Given the increase in electricity demand, state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has also registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current financial year compared with the corresponding period last fiscal. India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with CIL being the largest coal miner. India’s electricity demand is on an upward growth trajectory after it had dipped during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.