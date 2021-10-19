India’s pension system needs impetus to ensure adequate retirement income: study

According to Preeti Chandrashekhar, India Business Leader at Mercer–Health and Wealth, “The Indian pension system is at an inflection point, especially as the longer-term effects of the covid-19 pandemic have not yet played out fully on the economy. Healthy pension systems contribute positively towards creating a stable and prosperous economy, as reported by the World Bank. While the government has already launched schemes as part of universal social security program aimed at benefiting the unorganized sector, and the National Pension System is gradually gaining popularity, radical and strategic reforms are needed to ensure adequacy and sustainability of social security for each and every Indian. With the rules under new Social Security Code that covers unorganized, gig and platform workers expected to be notified soon, one should see significant improvement on this front in the medium to long term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}