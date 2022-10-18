India’s pension system shows improvement in adequacy2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 11:22 AM IST
India’s retirement system has improved marginally from 2021, revealed the 2022 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index survey (MCGPI) released today. According to the survey, India had an overall index value of 44.4, up from 43.3 in 2021 ranking 41 out of the 44 retirement income systems analysed.