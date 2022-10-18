India’s pension system shows improvement in adequacy

According to Preeti Chandrashekhar, India Business Leader at Mercer – Health and Wealth, “The financial fragility of individuals has been exposed due to reasons such as the pandemic, global conflicts and volatile interest rates. The lack of a social system to support citizens has only accentuated the impact. Since the past decade or so, 2001-02, the government has adopted a number of measures aimed at pension reforms for both Central Government and for the unorganised sector. Subscribers under the National Pension System are also increasing. However, with traditional employer-employee relationships getting blurred, we need programmes that are inclusive of all Indian workers including those in the gig economy."