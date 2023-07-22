New Delhi: India’s per capita carbon emissions have been hailed as significantly low amidst growing concerns over climate change, said Union minister for power and new & renewable Energy R. K. Singh. The announcement was made during the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation Meeting in Goa.

The ministerial meeting, chaired by R. K. Singh, saw the participation of ministers from more than 30 countries, as well as representatives of international organizations. The primary objective of the gathering was to discuss challenges related to energy transition and explore potential solutions.

R. K. Singh emphasized that India’s per capita carbon emissions stand at approximately 2.29 tons, a figure significantly lower than the global average of 6.3 tons. He attributed this achievement to the simple lifestyle adopted by the Indian populace. He further stressed that every individual must play an active role in combating climate change, and collective efforts are essential to ensure a sustainable future.

The union minister outlined India’s commitment to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhance renewable energy generation. He announced ambitious targets, aiming to fulfill 50% of the country’s energy requirements from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Additionally, India is striving to achieve the generation of 500 GW of renewable energy by the same year.

Singh informed the ministerial that India has Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme for industries, which encourages them to implement sustainable practices, resulting in 105 million tons of emission reduction per annum.

“We are exploring different renewable sources including solar, wind, and hydrogen to accelerate energy transition. We have also focused on energy efficiency in the lighting sector, with schemes such as UJALA, star rating, and LED street lights; these have resulted in 278 million tons of emissions reductions per annum,“ he added.

Vijay Kumar Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog, stressed the importance of transitioning away from fossil fuels to secure a sustainable future for humanity. He emphasized that the global community must work together to promote clean energy solutions and reduce carbon emissions.

Commending India’s leadership in the global energy transition, Jennifer M. Granholm, the secretary of energy from the United States, acknowledged the significance of collaborative efforts among nations, businesses, cities, and institutions to tackle climate change effectively. She highlighted the critical role of emerging technologies in achieving the Net Zero goal.

The Mission Innovation (MI) initiative, represented by 23 countries and the European Commission, aims to accelerate progress towards clean energy revolution and the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, including pathways to achieve net-zero emissions.

As the event unfolded, Brazil declared its intention to host the MI Ministerial Meeting in conjunction with its G20 presidency next year.