'India's permanent seat at UNSC was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China': Amit Shah1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that ‘no one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today hit out at the Congress and accused Jawaharlal Nehru government of giving away Permanent Membership of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) to China. "India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China," Shah said.
As the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah today said that ‘no one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power’.
"I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Shah said while addressing reporters outside Parliament House.
Ahead of the expected address of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, both the houses saw huge ruckus. The Home Minister condemned the uproar by Opposition members in Parliament.
"Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament," he said.
"The opposition raised the issue of India-China face off to avoid question being raised in Lok Sabha on FCRA violation by the Rajiv Gandhi foundation," Shah alleged.
Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The details emerged when the Indian Army in a statement underlined that the face-off "led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".
Meanwhile, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said no Indian soldier has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff.
"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," the defence minister said.
-With agency inputs
