Petro product usage up 4.9% in Apr-Jun

The Monthly Tracker for June released by PPAC, showed that consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), major part of which consists of domestic cooking gas, rose 2.9% to 67.34 lakh metric tonnes in first three months of this fiscal. During same period last fiscal, the LPG consumption across the country stood at 65.41 lakh metric tonnes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}