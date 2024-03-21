India's petroleum export earnings drop due to global slowdown
Earnings from exports of chemicals and petroleum products stood at $75.01 billion in the April-February FY24 period, down 9.69% from $83.06 billion in the year-ago period.
New Delhi: India's export earnings from petroleum shipments fell steeply during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2024 due to the global economic slowdown, a rise in domestic consumption, and shrinking discounts on Russian oil.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message