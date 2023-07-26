India's pharma export surges despite cough syrup deaths: Report

India's pharma export surges despite cough syrup deaths: Report1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:38 PM IST
India's pharmaceutical exports have grown nearly twice as fast as last year to reach $27 billion, driven by strong demand from the US
India's pharmaceutical exports have grown nearly twice as fast as last year to reach $27 billion, driven by strong demand from the US
The export of India's pharmaceutical products has surged this year despite reports related to deaths caused by Indian-made cough syrup.
The export of India's pharmaceutical products has surged this year despite reports related to deaths caused by Indian-made cough syrup.
According to a report by Reuters, the export of pharmaceuticals has grown nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong US demand.
According to a report by Reuters, the export of pharmaceuticals has grown nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong US demand.
Last year, the death of 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan due to Made in India cough syrup dented country's image as the "pharmacy of the world" providing affordable drugs globally.
Last year, the death of 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan due to Made in India cough syrup dented country's image as the "pharmacy of the world" providing affordable drugs globally.
Indian regulators are also inspecting the faulty drugmakers. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has flagged contamination with unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal, in samples taken from a batch of cough syrup made by QP Pharmachem Ltd, based in Punjab.
Indian regulators are also inspecting the faulty drugmakers. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has flagged contamination with unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal, in samples taken from a batch of cough syrup made by QP Pharmachem Ltd, based in Punjab.
The manufacturing licenses of QP Pharmachem Ltd and two other companies, whose products were linked to the child deaths - Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd - have been suspended and their exports halted.
The manufacturing licenses of QP Pharmachem Ltd and two other companies, whose products were linked to the child deaths - Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd - have been suspended and their exports halted.
All these companies have denied wrongdoings.
All these companies have denied wrongdoings.
Gambia has made it mandatory for all Indian drugs to be tested before being exported to the African country since July 1. India has since June 1 made it compulsory for all cough syrups to be tested before export.
Gambia has made it mandatory for all Indian drugs to be tested before being exported to the African country since July 1. India has since June 1 made it compulsory for all cough syrups to be tested before export.
India's exports to Russia, however, have suffered because of the Ukraine war. Sales to the country fell 4.2% last fiscal year to $573 million, according to government data, taking Russia to the seventh position from fourth among India's biggest pharma importers. Russia's share in India's pharma exports is generally around 2.5% but has now dipped to 2.2%.
India's exports to Russia, however, have suffered because of the Ukraine war. Sales to the country fell 4.2% last fiscal year to $573 million, according to government data, taking Russia to the seventh position from fourth among India's biggest pharma importers. Russia's share in India's pharma exports is generally around 2.5% but has now dipped to 2.2%.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year and until June 5 this year, India's pharma exports to Russia fell 4.6% to about $691 million from the corresponding period a year earlier, Reuters reported.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year and until June 5 this year, India's pharma exports to Russia fell 4.6% to about $691 million from the corresponding period a year earlier, Reuters reported.
According to a report by Reuters, India's pharma exports rose 3.25% in the year to March 31 to $25.4 billion. Sales to the US, India's biggest market with 30% of its overall pharma exports, rose 6.2% to $7.5 billion last fiscal year, government data show. India's overall pharma exports in the April-June quarter rose 5% to $6.58 billion.
According to a report by Reuters, India's pharma exports rose 3.25% in the year to March 31 to $25.4 billion. Sales to the US, India's biggest market with 30% of its overall pharma exports, rose 6.2% to $7.5 billion last fiscal year, government data show. India's overall pharma exports in the April-June quarter rose 5% to $6.58 billion.