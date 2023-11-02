India’s philanthropist club swells, but donations shrink from covid peak
Summary
- HCLTech’s Shiv Nadar and Wipro’s Azim Premji secured the top spots for making the most generous contributions of over ₹1,500 crore in their personal capacity.
The elite club of Indian philanthropists donating ₹5 crore or more to charity expanded to a record 119 individuals in 2022-23, but their average donation size has halved from the pandemic-era peak, showed the latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy list released on Thursday. In 2021-22, a total 108 individuals had made it to the list.