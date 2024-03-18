RuPay's made it to Singapore and the UAE. But in Sri Lanka, it faces a hurdle
The sticking point in the rollout is the reluctance of Indian and Sri Lankan banks to come to an agreement on fee payments for transactions using the RuPay cards.
New Delhi: India is keen to launch RuPay services in Sri Lanka, which would make it easier for businesses in both countries to benefit from tourists using the RuPay card. However, according to persons aware of the matter, the sticking point in the rollout is the inability of Indian and Sri Lankan banks to come to an agreement on fee payments for transactions using the RuPay cards.