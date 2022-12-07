Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Politics / News /  India’s political parties taking educated bets

India’s political parties taking educated bets

1 min read . 09:54 PM ISTShuja Asrar, Manjul Paul
Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Kheda on Monday

There has been a slow rise in the preference for educated candidates, and big parties such as Congress and the BJP are more inclined to give tickets to graduates

Gujarat, whose election results will be announced today, has consistently had the dubious distinction of being the state with the fewest graduates among its election candidates, a Mint analysis of 90 state elections in the last 15 years shows.

Gujarat, whose election results will be announced today, has consistently had the dubious distinction of being the state with the fewest graduates among its election candidates, a Mint analysis of 90 state elections in the last 15 years shows.

In the latest polls, only 28% of Gujarat’s candidates held a graduate degree. Manipur is the best on this front, with nearly three in four candidates being graduates. There has been a slow rise in the preference for educated candidates, and big parties such as Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are more inclined to give tickets to graduates. Meanwhile, one-fourth of all the candidates were crorepatis, and the share has doubled over the three election cycles, rising to 31% in the 2018-22 period. The increase has been the sharpest for BJP candidates. This is the second of a two-part series based on an analysis of data compiled by MyNeta.info, a data platform run by Association for Democratic Reforms, which pores over the affidavits submitted by candidates while filing their nominations. We covered 90 state elections since 2008—this covers three rounds of elections in each state. The first part (https://bit.ly/3F8QBjd) looked at candidates’ criminal records.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In the latest polls, only 28% of Gujarat’s candidates held a graduate degree. Manipur is the best on this front, with nearly three in four candidates being graduates. There has been a slow rise in the preference for educated candidates, and big parties such as Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are more inclined to give tickets to graduates. Meanwhile, one-fourth of all the candidates were crorepatis, and the share has doubled over the three election cycles, rising to 31% in the 2018-22 period. The increase has been the sharpest for BJP candidates. This is the second of a two-part series based on an analysis of data compiled by MyNeta.info, a data platform run by Association for Democratic Reforms, which pores over the affidavits submitted by candidates while filing their nominations. We covered 90 state elections since 2008—this covers three rounds of elections in each state. The first part (https://bit.ly/3F8QBjd) looked at candidates’ criminal records.

View Full Image
India’s political parties taking educated bets
Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP