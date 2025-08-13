India's population is its strength, will tap new markets: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Trump tariffs

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his determination to protect the interests of farmers despite tariff pressure from the Donald Trump administration in the US. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said it has been decided that there will be no compromise with the interests of the farming community.

Speaking at an event in Subrahmanyam Hall in New Delhi, Chouhan emphasised that India's population is its strength and the country will also find new markets.

In a veiled reference to the Trump administration imposing 50 per cent tariff on India and apparent pressure in trade talks for greater access to India's agriculture and dairy sectors, Chouhan said there is vast difference in the size of landholdings and agricultural practices and cost of production in the two countries.

"The whole country was apprehensive, tariff...You know how much land they hold: 10,000 hectares, 15,000 hectares. Meanwhile, our farmers have land ranging from one acre to three acres, with many having just half an acre. We have a little land. Is this competition fair? You use GM seeds. There are different kinds of perceptions about our GM. The whole country was apprehensive, what will happen? They want their soybean to come here, their wheat, maize, rice," the Agriculture Minister said.

"The cost of production per hectare is less there because GM seeds and other things are used, so the yield is more and the cost is less. The cost of production per hectare here is much higher than there, and if it had come openly, the prices of the crops here would have fallen further in our country. Where would the farmer go? Therefore, it was decided that no matter what happens, there will be no compromise with the interests of the farmer," he added.

Chouhan referred to PM Modi's remarks that he will not compromise the interests of farmers no matter how much loss he personally incurs.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that no matter how much loss I personally incur, but the interests of farmers will not be compromised. This is the voice of India, the voice of farmers,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, 7 August, that India will never compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen, even if that means personally paying a heavy price for it.

PM Narendra Modi's remarks are seen as a veiled response to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats on India.

Farmer brothers, be assured, Chouhan said. "If there is some difficutly, we will see. We will find new markets, and India itself is such a big market that our things will be consumed here. The population of the whole of Europe is 50 crore, America's is 30 crore, our population of 144 crore is not our weakness; it is our strength. That is why this decision was taken. It is also testing time, we don't have budge, bow..." he said.

The US imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods last month and increased them to 50 per cent on the import of Russian oil.

Chouhan also said the government would soon introduce a new law to punish those producing fake fertilisers and chemicals.

He said various schemes for farmers' welfare are being advanced on priority and digital payment of insurance amounts was made to farmers on Monday from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Union Minister highlighted PM Modi's 'Nation First' resolve and emphasised that the Prime Minister has always taken strong, bold, nation-centric decisions, for which the country will forever remain indebted.