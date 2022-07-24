India's population likely to shrink by 41 crores by 2100: Report

India's population density is likely to decrease to 335 persons per km sq by 2100 and it is projected that the fall may be higher than what is projected for the entire world, says the Stanford study report.
India's population is estimated to shrink by 41 crore in the next 78 years, said a Stanford study. As per Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data, India's current population of India is 1.52 billion.
According to the report, India's population density is likely to decrease to 335 persons per km sq by 2100 and it is projected that the fall may be higher than what is projected for the entire world. Presently, 476 people live in every sq. kilometre in India on an average.
Citing the reason for decline in population density projection, the latest report by the Population Division of the United Nations says India's population estimates shrinkage in the period may result in this scenario.
Not only India, countries like China and the US are also expected to witness a similar trend. The report claims China's population may shrink by an astounding 93.2 crore to just 49.4 crore in the year 2100.
Considering the case of low fertility rate scenario, the projections are made and India’s fertility rate is expected to fall from 1.76 births per woman to 1.39 in 2032, 1.28 in 2052, 1.2 in 2082, and 1.19 in 2100, the report added.
“A sharp downward trend in India and for the world as a whole is evident. As countries get richer, fertility rates appear to decline to levels consistent, not with a constant population, but actually with a declining population," India Today quoted the Stanford study.
Though India, China and the US may experience a decline in population, African nations may become the epicentre to drive global growth in the second half of this century.