After winning the title of being one of the most populous country in the world, India's population is set to grow for next three decades as well before begiining to decline, according to UN projections.

Last month, India dethroned China as the world's most populous country when its population reached 142.86 crore, as per the latest UN data. Now, the second most populous country of the world, China, has a population of 142.57 crore.

Experts claim that India has attained the replacement level of fertility, put its population will continue to expand for next thirty years due to momentum phenomenon.

Replacement level fertility indicates the fertility level at which a population exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next. As per the analysis done by the United Nations' World Population Prospects-2022, India's population is expected to swell up to 166.8 crore by 2050, whereas, China's population would shrink to 131.7 crore.

The UN analysis has indicated that before reaching its declining phase, Indian population will grow for next three decades till 2050.

By 2030, number of senior citizens in the country will nearly double to touch 192 million. The size of elderly population is expected to grow largely in southern and western states.

Demographic divident

"By 2050, every fifth Indian will be an elderly person, hence planning for this segment also deserves equal attention. The health and economic security of the elderly will need to gain primacy," the UNFPA had said.

The population demographics of India vary from state to state. Kerala and Punjab have an ageing population while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have a young population, UN analysis has revealed.

Andrea Wojnar, the representative for United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India and the country director for Bhutan, said, "India's 1.4 billion people must be seen as 1.4 billion opportunities."

"As the country with the largest youth cohort -- its 254 million youth (15-24 years) -- can be a source of innovation, new thinking and lasting solutions.

"The trajectory can leapfrog forward if women and girls, in particular, are equipped with equal educational and skill building opportunities, access to technology and digital innovations, and most importantly with information and power to fully exercise their reproductive rights and choices," she said.

