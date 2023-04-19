India's population to grow for next 30 decades before declining: UN2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:01 PM IST
After surpassing China to become the country with largest population in the world, India's population is expected to grow for next three decades before starting to decline, said UN in its projections
After winning the title of being one of the most populous country in the world, India's population is set to grow for next three decades as well before begiining to decline, according to UN projections.
